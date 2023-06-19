Vasai: Man conned into paying Rs 11 lakh in Like-A-Video scam

A 48-year-old ma lost almost Rs 11 lakh rupees while attempting to make quick cash after falling for the part-time job scam of earning money by liking YouTube videos. The complainant lives in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district and works for a private company, according to the police. On April 16, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman claiming to be a representative of a private business that offers services for social media branding and advertising.

The woman ensnared the resentful man by claiming that the business offered a part-time position in which he could make between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 each day. He was then emailed a link to a video and instructed to like the video to receive 50 cents for each like. The cops claimed that 50 was even credited to his bank account after the assignment was finished.

The fraudster then sent a Telegram link and the man was subsequently added in a group. He was then asked to perform online tasks and was induced to pay ₹11.14 lakh in different bank accounts over the period of one month, FPJ reported.