Vasai: MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit Raids Late-Night Bars at 2:30 AM, Slams Police for Negligence

Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit late Saturday night conducted a surprise raid on two bars in Vasai West that were operating beyond permitted hours. Around 2:30 am, Pandit received information that two establishments, Wings on Fire and Pankha Fast, inside Dattani Mall were serving alcohol well past midnight to youngsters. . She immediately rushed to the spot with her team, where she found a large number of youths consuming alcohol.

Pandit questioned the hotel operators about their license timings and then called the Senior Police Inspector of Vasai police station to the scene. The officer arrived shortly after and ordered the closure of both bars.The MLA alleged that when she entered the premises, two policemen were stationed outside, apparently “on duty for the bar owners,” accusing the police of shielding such establishments.She also highlighted that drug trafficking and late-night illegal operations have become rampant across Vasai-Virar, pointing to hotels, bars, restaurants, and even beachside resorts at Arnala, Kalamb, and Rajodi that remain open until 3 am in violation of regulations.

Sneha is daughter of former independent MLA and social worker Vivek Pandit, popularly known as Vivek Bhau. She is the wife of Navin Dube, who is from the Shiv Sena.Sneha Dube Pandit secured a victory from Vasai constituency with 77,553 votes in Maharashtra assembly election. Pandit won by a margin of 3,153 votes against Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi's Hitendra Vishnu Thakur, who won the seat in the 2019 election.