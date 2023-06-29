Vasai-Virar: Community in mourning as two individuals drown in well on Bakri Eid

A shocking incident took place in Nalasopara when a family member lost their balance and fell into a well. In a courageous act, a young man stepped forward to rescue them. However, tragically, both individuals lost their lives in this incident, which occurred on Bakri Eid, causing profound grief within the community. The Tulinj police have formally classified the incident as an accidental death.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am on Thursday in Appa Nagar, near the Tulinj crematorium in Nalasopara East. Aman Ali Sheikh (19) and Adnan Dilshad Shaikh (29), were sitting by the edge of a well in that area. When it started raining, Aman was getting up to go to the nearby neighbourhood when he lost his balance and fell into the water of the well. Adnan, who was a relative, also jumped into the well to rescue him. However, both did not come out of the water, tragically, they drowned. Adnan's brother, Sufian, immediately informed the Tulinj police about the incident.