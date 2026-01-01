Vasai-Virar Municipal Election 2026: BJP Veteran Shekhar Dhuri Joins Hitendra Thakur’s BVA Ahead of Civic Polls

In a major political development on the last day of filing nominations, senior BJP leader Shekhar Dhuri resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), delivering a significant setback to the BJP ahead of the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation elections. Dhuri filed his nomination on Tuesday as a BVA candidate for the upcoming civic polls, signalling clear discontent with the BJP leadership. His sudden exit has triggered political ripples in the Vasai–Virar region, where he is considered an influential grassroots leader.

Shekhar Dhuri has previously served as sarpanch during the Navghar gram panchayat tenure and later held key positions in the municipal council, including corporator and chairman of the education committee. A well-known writer and literary figure, Dhuri has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and remained a loyal BJP worker for several decades. However, despite his long-standing association and expressed desire to contest the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation elections, Dhuri was reportedly denied a party ticket. The move appears to have prompted his decision to part ways with the BJP and align with the BVA. The development is being viewed as a political blow to the BJP in the region, especially ahead of a crucial local body election. VVMC elections will be held on January 15 and results will be declared on January 16th.