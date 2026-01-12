Vasai-Virar Municipal Elections 2026: Hitendra Thakur’s BVA Pledges ₹3,000 Pension, Bus Concessions for Women & Major Road Project

As the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) prepares for elections on January 15, 2026, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by President Hitendra Vishnu Thakur, has released an extensive manifesto promising transformative development for the region. Highlighting a five-year period of "administrative rule" without elected representatives, the BVA is appealing to voters to restore democratic governance through their signature "Whistle" symbol.

Transforming Connectivity: Roads, Bridges, and Water Transport

The BVA’s roadmap prioritizes infrastructure to improve regional connectivity. Plans include widening and concretizing seven major roads linking the Ahmedabad Highway to Vasai, Nirmal, and Arnala, along with a ₹2,600 crore, 36-kilometre Ring Road to connect four major towns. Seven new flyovers and four Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) are proposed at key junctions such as Virar-Vratnagar and Nalasopara-Alkapuri. Water transport will also be expanded with increased Vasai-Bhayandar ferry services and the introduction of Ro-Ro services to ease commuting.

Healthcare and Social Welfare: A Safety Net for All

From a single hospital in 2009 to seven hospitals and 21 health centers in 2024, the BVA highlights significant progress in healthcare. Future initiatives include a specialized Cancer Center, a Physiotherapy Center, and a dedicated TB Hospital. The party also promises financial support for vulnerable groups, including monthly pensions of ₹3,000 for the elderly, widows, and physically challenged residents, grants for orphaned girls’ marriages, and educational scholarships for children affected by HIV or COVID-related bereavement.

Urban Amenities: Water, Sanitation, and Green Initiatives

Water security is a key focus, with projects like Deherji and Susari planned to ensure adequate supply for the next 50 years. Underground sewerage projects under the "Amrut 2.0" and "Nagrotthan" missions are underway in Virar and Nalasopara. The manifesto also emphasizes environmental sustainability through large-scale tree plantations and the creation of pollution-free zones.

Education, Sports, and Cultural Development

The BVA aims to create a holistic environment for youth development. Guidance centers for competitive exams like UPSC and MPSC, along with financial aid for lower-income students, are planned. A state-of-the-art sports complex in Virar, featuring Olympic-sized swimming pools and shooting ranges, is in development. Cultural initiatives include the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Hall (₹220 crore) and annual literature and art festivals.

Economic Growth: Tourism and Fisheries

To boost local employment, the BVA seeks "Tourism District" status for Palghar, promoting adventure sports such as paragliding, parasailing, and water sports. For the local Koli fishing community, anti-erosion bunds (Khaar-bandh) and cold storage facilities at wholesale markets are planned to support fisheries.

Future Vasai: Housing, Taxes, and Public Transport

The manifesto promises a “Future Vasai” with reforms addressing long-standing local issues. These include canceling the "Shasti Kar" penalty tax, implementing cluster development for old and dilapidated buildings, regularizing homes on forest or railway lands, transitioning public transport to electric buses, and introducing specialized school bus services modeled after Mumbai’s system.