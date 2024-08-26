Vasantrao Chavan Passes Away: Nanded MP Congress MP Dies Due to Prolonged Illness

Maharashtra's Nanded Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan has passed away at the age of 70. He had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. His health suddenly deteriorated late on the night of Sunday, August 25. He was immediately admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away at 4 AM on Monday.

Vasantrao Chavan was admitted to the hospital due to difficulty in breathing and low blood pressure (BP). He began feeling uneasy, prompting his family to initially admit him to a hospital in Nanded. After receiving treatment there for some time, Chavan was airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment on the advice of the doctors.

Vasantrao Chavan's Career

Before becoming an MP, Vasantrao Chavan was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as an Independent, representing the Naigaon assembly constituency. He joined the Congress party in 2014 and was appointed to the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly in May of the same year. Chavan also served as the president of Janata High School and Agri.