VBA president Prakash Ambedkar meets CM Shinde

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Dr B R Ambedkar memorial project at Indu Mills in Mumbai.Work on the B R Ambedkar memorial has already started, but Prakash Ambedkar has stressed the construction of an international study centre as part of the project along with a statue and an open park at the same venue in Dadar. He is the grandson of B R Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting Prakash Ambedkar said, “My meeting with CM was confined to Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills. There is nothing political about this meeting.” “We all know Congress did not do justice to Babasaheb Ambedkar. As VBA leaders, we have differences on many issues. But that does not mean the VBA will join hands with the BJP. Since its inception, Prakash Ambedkar had demanded a magnificent international study centre to be built instead of just installing a statue. Prakash Ambedkar said, “I have requested CM to incorporate the idea of an international study centre. Students coming to Mumbai across the globe should have access to Ambedkar’s work. Also, those scholars keen on pursuing studies or research can use the international centre.”