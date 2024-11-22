VBA Will Choose To Be With One Who Can Form Maharashtra Government, Says Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar stated on Friday that if his party secures sufficient seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, it will align with the side capable of forming the government.

"If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!", said Prakash Ambedkar in a post X.

"If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government.



We will choose power! हम सत्ता में रहना चुनेंगे! — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) November 22, 2024

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has nominated 200 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. In the 2019 polls, the party contested 236 seats but did not win any, achieving a 5.5% vote share in the constituencies it contested. Voting for the 288-member assembly concluded on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23.