Vehicle vandalism spree shakes Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad residents

In recent days, the law and order situation in Pune City has shown signs of deterioration. Two days ago, vehicle vandalism was reported in the Sahakarnagar area. However, the issue has now extended beyond Pune city, as incidents of car vandalism have also been observed in Pimpri Chinchwad city. In a shocking incident, two individuals, who were under the influence of alcohol, vandalized several four-wheelers in the Chikhli Gharkul area of Pimpri Chinchwad. This incident created panic in the Chikhli Gharkul area and resulted in extensive vehicle damage.

As per the police, two individuals arrived in an intoxicated state in the Chikhli Gharkul and Sharad Nagar areas of Pimpri Chinchwad around 4:30 pm on Wednesday. Using blunt objects, they indiscriminately vandalized approximately eight to ten vehicles, including four-wheelers. Their intention seemed to be to cause panic through their destructive actions. Promptly responding to the incident, the police took immediate action and apprehended the two culprits after reviewing the CCTV footage capturing the incident.

The occurrence of this incident during daylight hours caused a significant commotion in the area. The incident resulted in extensive damage to vehicles and instilled fear among the residents. The entire event was captured on CCTV footage, leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators by the police.

In addition to Pune, the Koyata gang has also been active in Pimpri Chinchwad city. There have been incidents of vehicle vandalism in Pune city for the past two to three days, resulting in significant damage to civilian vehicles. With a similar incident occurring in Pimpri Chinchwad city, speculations are arising about the reactivation of the Koyata gang. The local residents have expressed their demand for the punishment of the individuals involved in the incident.