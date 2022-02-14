Vicky Kaushal's 'everyday is a day of love' with Katrina Kaif
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 06:41 PM2022-02-14T18:41:16+5:302022-02-14T18:50:23+5:30
After Katrina Kaif's heartwarming V-Day message, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal is pouring love back on social media.
After Katrina Kaif's heartwarming V-Day message, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal is pouring love back on social media.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Uri' actor posted a happy picture of himself with Katrina, in which the two can be seen twinning in white outfits.
In the caption, he penned, "With you, every day is a day of love!"
The lovebirds, who did not make their relationship official before their wedding, tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.
Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app