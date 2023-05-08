Vidarbha continues to experience rising daytime temperatures

the trend of rising daytime temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius persisted in all 11 districts of the Vidarbha region, on Sunday. The district of Akola saw the highest temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha for the second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Nagpur had a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted that the day temperatures in Vidarbha region would rise gradually by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, and may reach 40-42 degrees Celsius by May 10 or 12. On Sunday, Akola district recorded the highest temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, while Wardha district closely followed with a temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius. Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the relative humidity in Vidarbha varied between 51 and 77 percent, while in the evening it ranged from 13 to 59 percent.