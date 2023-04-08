Vidarbha receives rainfall, hailstorms and strong winds disrupt life

Unseasonal rain and hailstorms disrupted public life on Friday in Ner tehsil of Yavatmal district. Rain and strong winds were also reported in Darwha, Arni, and Babhulgaon tehsils.

At around 5 in the evening, there was a thunderstorm and lightning in Ner town, followed by rain. Gramme and mango crops, as well as other fruit orchards, are the most affected. In Mahagaon, one cow belonging to Madhao Barate died of a lightning strike. In Ralegaon and Arni towns, moderate rain and wind disturbed routine life. Digras, Pusad, and Umarkhed did not have rain; however, cloud cover was seen. The weather forecast for rain on Saturday has cautioned farmers and the public in general.

Gondia: The meteorological department had predicted heavy rain in the Gondia district on Friday and Saturday. Mewahile, after a sunny day, dark clouds gathered in the sky in the evening, and the district received rain coupled with stormy winds. The rains were reported in the Deori, Tirora, Sadak Arjuni, and Gondia tehsils of the district in the evening. The roofs of some shops and houses were reportedly blown off due to the storm, it is learned.

Wardha: Heavy rain along with lightning shook Pulgaon town and nearby areas at around 1 p.m. Hailstorms were also reported in many places. In Deoli town, where there was a weekly market on Friday, the shopkeepers suffered a huge loss due to rain and a thunderstorm at 5 p.m. They had run for safe places for shelter. The rain was also reported in Bhidi, Chikni Jamni, and other places.

Jawaharnagar: Rain started at 4 p.m. along with strong winds in the Jawaharnagar area and continued till late evening. The rainstorm continued until the evening. The power supply was interrupted for an hour.