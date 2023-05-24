Vidarbha students shine in civil services exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared the results of their examination, and there's exciting news from the Vidarbha region. Seven students from region have passed the UPSC exam, which is a big achievement. It's the first time that such a large number of students from Vidarbha have succeeded in this prestigious exam.

Amit Undirwade, who hails from Gondia district but currently lives in Delhi, achieved the 581st All India Rank (AIR). Prateek Korde from Nagpur secured the 638th position, and Rahul Atram, another student from Nagpur, obtained the 663rd rank. Additionally, Rajshree Deshmukh also cleared the exam.

It has been discovered that the city had over 8,000 candidates participating in the Civil Services examination. Out of these, 58 individuals took part in the main examination. Fourteen candidates from Nagpur's government civil services pre-preparation centre also appeared for the main examination. Among these students, 22 were invited for the interview stage, and seven of them have successfully passed it.

According to experts, the number of students clearing the civil services examination from this region is expected to increase further. Since many students move to Delhi or other cities to prepare for the exam, the results of successful students from our region are not known, they said.