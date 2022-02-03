VIDEO! 3 miscreants rob Rs 1 crore from office at 'gunpoint' in Mumbai

A case was registered on Wednesday against three unidentified miscreants who robbed around Rs 1 crore from an office in Mulund area of ​​Mumbai. The entire incident of robbery was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the office.

It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that three miscreants wearing masks enter an office and take the employees hostage with the help of pistols. Then they rob the cash kept in the office.

You can watch the video here:

