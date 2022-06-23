VIDEO! 42 rebel MLAs from Maharashtra seen together at hotel in Guwahati

Eknath Shinde, who caused a revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs, has staged a show of strength in Guwahati. A video of this has surfaced. The video shows Eknath Shinde with 42 MLAs including independents. So now there is a possibility of a big political movement in the coming days.

Even after the appeal made by the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs did not subside. This morning, four more MLAs joined Eknath Shinde's group in Guwahati. Ramtek's Shiv Sena supporter Ashish Jaiswal along with Sada Sarvankar, Deepak Kesarkar, Sanjay Rathod and Mangesh Kudalkar have joined Shinde's group today. After that, Eknath Shinde's group came together in the afternoon and demonstrated.

In the video released by Eknath Shinde's group, 35 MLAs of Shiv Sena are seen and 7 are independent MLAs. Eknath Shinde has claimed that four more MLAs are in touch. So, discussions have started about who these four other MLAs are. Today, a meeting of Shiv Sena leaders and MLAs will be held at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. 17 MLAs of Shiv Sena are present in this meeting. Among them, Aditya Thackeray from Matoshri Bungalow and Santosh Bangar from the constituency are present for the meeting online.