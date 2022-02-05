VIDEO: Driver loses control of car and crashes into grocery shop in Nashik

The driver of the speeding Swift car lost control of the car and drove into a grocery store on the side of the road. The goods in the grocery store have been severely damaged. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The MH15 HM558 Swift car was speeding towards Chandori on Kherwadi road. Rahul Bhor from Girnare was driving the car. He lost control of his car and drove into the Vitthal Kirana and General Store, which is across the road. The car sped off so fast that the shop counter and products got damaged due to the impact. Bhor left the vehicle there and fled. Eyewitnesses said that the driver lost control as he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby shop.