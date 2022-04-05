VIDEO! I'm not scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, says Raut after ED action

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said. The properties attached include Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut has reacted to the action taken by ED. “I had an inkling that the ED was after me… (because of) the way in which this (MVA) government was established,” said Raut, adding that he had written to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on the central agencies pressuring him.

“I am not surprised at this action. If anyone feels this will affect Sanjay Raut or the Shiv Sena, they are wrong,” he said while calling it a false and concocted case.

"... I'm not the one who will get scared. Seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail. Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he will fight and expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail,” Raut told reporters.