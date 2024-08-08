Video: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Official Over Providing Faulty E-Rickshaws To Disabled People

As the upcoming assembly elections approach, leaders from various parties are actively engaging in their respective tours. Raj Thackeray of MNS, Ajit Pawar of NCP, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, Prakash Ambedkar of VBA, and Prahar President MLA Bachchu Kadu are all on different tours. Today, while on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, MLA Bachchu Kadu addressed the grievances of visually impaired and disabled individuals, confronting officials from the administration and an e-rickshaw company. In a typical "Kadu style" manner, he even lightly slapped one of the officers.

The incident occurred when some disabled individuals approached MLA Kadu with complaints about the e-rickshaws provided by the Social Welfare Department, which had malfunctioned on the very day they were issued. True to his reputation, Kadu reprimanded the officials involved.

Watch:

दिव्यांगाना निकृष्ट दर्जाचे ई रिक्षा वाटप करणार्‍या कंत्राटदार कंपनीच्या प्रतिनीधीच्या कानशिलात आ. बच्चू कडु यांनी लगावली.



दिव्यांग वित्त महामंडळाकडुन मागील महिन्यात झालेल्या ई रिक्षा अतिशय निकृष्ट दर्जाचे वाटप करण्यात आले आहे. या ई रिक्षाच्या अपघात व नियंत्रण गेल्याच्या तसेच… pic.twitter.com/BaYzRcSnEK — Adv.Manoj Tekade (@realmanojtekade) August 8, 2024

Through the Prahar organization, MLA Bachchu Kadu has consistently raised his voice for the disabled community, often staging protests and taking on administrative officials. Incidents of Kadu slapping an officer or throwing a laptop in frustration have previously gone viral on social media. A similar situation unfolded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Kadu lost his temper with officials.

In this recent incident, Kadu questioned the Social Welfare Department officers responsible for the e-rickshaw scheme and slapped an officer from the e-rickshaw company. The rickshaws were provided to visually impaired individuals for their livelihood, but they malfunctioned on the same day. The disabled individuals brought these rickshaws to MLA Kadu, who, in his usual style, reprimanded the involved parties and lightly slapped one of the officers.

Meanwhile, the government implements various schemes for the economically weaker sections, the poor, disabled, laborers, and farmers, with the aim of ensuring their welfare and livelihood. However, during the execution of these schemes, beneficiaries often face undue harassment at the hands of administrative officials, sometimes even being asked for bribes. In such cases, local representatives step in to resolve the issues. Thus, when the disabled individuals approached MLA Kadu, he sternly admonished the officials in his characteristic style.