VIDEO! NCP workers protest over Koshyari's controversial remark in Mumbai

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2022 03:44 PM2022-07-30T15:44:44+5:302022-07-30T15:45:54+5:30

Anger is being expressed over the controversial statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Mumbai.  "If Gujaratis and ...

Anger is being expressed over the controversial statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Mumbai.  "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here", said Kosyari yesterday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Saturday protested over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here..." remark.

Tags :Bhagat Singh KoshyariNationalist Congress Party