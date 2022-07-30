VIDEO! NCP workers protest over Koshyari's controversial remark in Mumbai

Anger is being expressed over the controversial statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Mumbai. "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here", said Kosyari yesterday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Saturday protested over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here..." remark.