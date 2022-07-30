VIDEO! NCP workers protest over Koshyari's controversial remark in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2022 03:44 PM2022-07-30T15:44:44+5:302022-07-30T15:45:54+5:30
Anger is being expressed over the controversial statement made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Mumbai. "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here", said Kosyari yesterday.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Saturday protested over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here..." remark.
#WATCH | Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers protest over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here..." remark. pic.twitter.com/yaH4ETJCDl— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022