Vijay Wadettiwar claims major reshuffle in Maha govt in coming weeks

Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislature, asserted on Saturday that major changes to the state government, including the main seat, will take place soon.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and an Nationalist Comgress Party (NCP) faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.

Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the state government in a few weeks. There will be a change in the main seat. I’m not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September, said the senior Congress leader.