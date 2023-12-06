Vijay Wadettiwar slams Maha govt over highest number of riot cases in state

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar in Maharashtra criticized the Shiv Sena-led government for the state's record-high number of riot cases and its perceived inability to address agricultural distress. This stern stance was set as the winter session of the legislature commenced on Thursday.



On the eve of the winter session, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the government. Speaking to reporters here, Wadettiwar cited the latest crime bureau data and crop loss to target the government over the law and order and issues concerning farmers.

He mentioned that due to the numerous issues the Opposition intended to address, there is a request for an extension of the duration of the legislature session, which is initially scheduled to conclude on December 20.

We received an invitation from the state government for the tea party but we felt it would be highly inappropriate to attend it. We have decided to boycott the event, the Congress leader said. Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2022, Wadettiwar claimed that 22,746 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra because of agrarian distress and indebtedness.

The government has failed to address the agrarian distress in Maharashtra. There is no check on the rampant drug supply in the state. The NCRB figures also indicate that 8,218 cases of rioting were reported in the state (in 2022), which is the highest number in that year. In such a scenario, will fresh investment come to our state? he questioned.