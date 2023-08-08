Vijay Wadettiwar to oversee Nagpur and Ramtek Lok Sabha constituencies; meeting scheduled for August 1

Following his appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar has also been entrusted with overseeing the Nagpur and Ramtek Lok Sabha constituencies. Wadettiwar is presently engaged in producing outcomes within these areas. A meeting of officials from both constituencies is scheduled at Ravi Bhavan on August 11 to formulate a strategy.

The Nagpur Lok Sabha meeting will take place from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the Ramtek Lok Sabha meeting is scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM. For this meeting, invitations have been extended to MLAs, city and district presidents, former ministers, ex-MLAs, taluka presidents, block presidents, ward presidents, leaders of various cells and alliances, and state office-bearers.

As per reports, the meeting will not involve discussions about potential candidate names. Clear instructions will be given at the beginning that suggesting candidate names or making recommendations is not appropriate during the meeting. The main emphasis will be on evaluating the present party status and making preparations for the future.