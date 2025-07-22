Vijaykumar Ghadge Assault Case: 4 More Arrested from Latur; 6 Held So Far (VIDEO)

Police from Vivekanand Chowk station on Tuesday arrested four more individuals in connection with the assault on Chhava Sanghatana state president Adv. Vijaykumar Ghadge Patil. With these arrests the total number of accused held has reached six. Police are still searching for five more suspects.

Chaos by Chhava Organization in #Latur; Cards Thrown in Front of Sunil Tatkare#Protesting against the #Agriculture Minister, Chhava activists created a ruckus at the #LaturGovernment Guest House; clash broke out with NCP workers, police intervened to restore order.#Latur#NCPpic.twitter.com/Ua92fgOVn2 — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) July 20, 2025

According to police the incident occurred on Sunday after a video of state Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Kokate playing rummy went viral. In response Chhava Sanghatana office-bearers staged a protest during a press conference by NCP state president MP Sunil Tatkare in Latur. They threw playing cards in front of Tatkare to mark their protest. After this, Suraj Chavan and his supporters assaulted Adv. Vijaykumar Ghadge Patil and other Chhava activists.

Following the incident a case was registered early Monday morning against 11 people including Suraj Chavan at Vivekanand Chowk police station. On Monday police arrested Lala Suravase and Abhijit Sagre Patil. On Tuesday they arrested Amit Kshirsagar Raju Barge Siddiqui Mulla and Wasim Mulla.

Police Inspector Santosh Patil confirmed that a total of 11 people has been booked in the case and six have been arrested so far. The search for the remaining five is ongoing.