Villagers opposing refinery project meet with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The construction of a refinery at Barsu has faced significant opposition from the locals. However, the ongoing protest has been temporarily halted for a period of three days.

After being released from jail, Satyajit Chavan, the leader of the protest, had a meeting with Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). During the meeting, they discussed several issues of concern.

Today, Sharad Pawar shared this information on Twitter, stating that he had a meeting with Satyajit Chavan, who led the protest, and that Jitendra Awhad, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party, was also in attendance.

Pawar tweeted, "Satyajit Chavan and his delegation, who were opposing the Barsu refinery project, met today at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Former minister and MLA Jitendra Awhad was also present during the meeting."