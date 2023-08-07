Violence breaks out in Beed district over offensive online post

In the midst of various incidents of violence arising from minor issues across the state, a concerning event has emerged from the Beed district. A clash occurred between two groups at the main square of Adas village in the Kaij taluka due to objectionable content posted on social media.

As per the media reports, a clash erupted between two groups in Adas village of Kaij taluka, Beed district, due to the posting of objectionable content on social media. The two groups engaged in stone-pelting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the village, prompting a swift response from the police. This timely intervention prevented potentially major havoc.

The clash resulted in injuries to five individuals, who have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police have filed a case against a total of 21 individuals in connection with the incident and are currently in the process of apprehending them. However, the individual responsible for posting objectionable content on social media remains at large. The police have issued an appeal to the public, urging them to disregard rumours and uphold a peaceful environment.