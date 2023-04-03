Violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored and targeted by BJP: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the violence happening in Bengal is planned, sponsored and targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Wherever elections are nearing and BJP is fearing their loss, or where BJP government is weak there are riots.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday evening that a Ram Navami rally was attacked outside a mosque at Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district and claimed that its local legislator was injured, following which prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

Sanjay Raut also made a significant demand regarding the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree, which has been the subject of discussion recently amid allegations that it may be fake.

Sanjay Raut, an MP from the Thackeray group, posted a tweet that included a photo with Narendra Modi's name on it. It is being speculated that the degree shown in the photo belongs to Modi, who has been facing allegations of having a fake degree.