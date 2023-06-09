Violence happening in Maharashtra in name of Aurangzeb even after 400 years: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra state government is responsible for Kolhapur clash, State Home department and CM responsible for this violent incidents are happening in Maharashtra in the name of Aurangzeb even after 400 years. Aurangzeb is being brought back to life again and again for political gains.

The riots that erupted in Kolhapur on Wednesday were triggered by the circulation of a video depicting Aurangzeb on a mobile phone. Presently, day-to-day activities have resumed smoothly in the city. The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image. At least 36 people have been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, police said. Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the situation is getting back to normal and regular activities are taking place in the city.

Talking about the probe in connection with the violence, Pandit said, Some more people have been identified, but they are still absconding. We are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the shops around the place where the violence broke out. The process of identifying the suspects is on.