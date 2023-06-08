Violence not in line with Maharashtra culture: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the violence that took place in Kolhapur and some other places over the posters and social media posts allegedly glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was not in line with the culture of Maharashtra.

Pawar said, People of the state and these places where such incidents took place must maintain violence. Whatever happened at two to three places is not in line with the culture of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is known as a peace loving and patient state, and people here do not have a tendency to take the law into their own hands.

I also would like to tell those who try to create disputes deliberately that common people have to pay the price for all this. I appeal that for the betterment of the common people, ensure such things do not take place. People must fully cooperate with police, the former Union minister added.

The interests of common people should be protected. I am sure the situation will change if a majority of the people and state government adopt a wise approach. I am sure this picture will change, Pawar asserted.

Tension gripped Kolhapur city, 285 kilometres from here, on Tuesday after some persons allegedly kept an image of 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan and an offensive audio message as their social media status, resulting in a protest by right-wing outfits at Shivaji Chowk the next day.