Viral Photo Over Fees Issue Leads to Probe Against Maharashtra School

A controversy erupted at the H.A. School, run by the Deccan Education Society and located in the Hindustan Antibiotics Colony, after some students were allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for not paying their annual fees. The incident came to light when a photograph of the students standing outside was shared in a parents’ WhatsApp group. Within hours, the image went viral on social media, sparking outrage. Several social organizations expressed anger over the treatment of the students and demanded strict action from the municipal authorities against those responsible.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s education department set up a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Reports suggest that a few students from Class VII had not paid their annual fees, prompting the class teacher to make them stand outside. The picture of this action was clicked and circulated, which eventually escalated the issue. Acting under the orders of Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Education Officer Sangeeta Bangar announced that the committee would thoroughly probe the matter and submit its report for further proceedings.

Education Officer Sangeeta Bangar clarified that the committee has been directed to submit its findings to the Deputy Director of Education for further action. She emphasized that no direct complaints had been received from parents, though confusion arose after the images and messages circulated on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the headmistress of the school, Darshana Korke, stated that some parents misunderstood the situation. She reiterated that the school had not received any formal complaint and assured that parents’ concerns would be taken into consideration during the inquiry process.

Kapil Patil, Vice President of the Parent-Teacher Association at H.A. School, said he was unaware of the matter until the photograph was shown by reporters. He admitted that he personally never had a bitter experience with the school but added that parents must openly raise their concerns. He urged that the truth should be brought out through the inquiry and necessary steps should be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. The final report of the three-member committee is expected to determine the accountability of the matter.