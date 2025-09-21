Viral Video: Solapur Woman Rescued by Brave Youths After Falling into Sina River

A dramatic rescue took place in Solapur district on Saturday evening when a woman was swept away by the strong current of the Sina River. The incident occurred in Vadakbal village of South Solapur taluka, where local security force youths rushed to save her. A video of the daring rescue has now surfaced, highlighting their courage and quick action that prevented a major tragedy.

The woman, identified as Sumitra Hirakur, was washing clothes by the riverbank when she lost her balance and slipped into the fast-flowing waters. She was carried downstream until she became stuck in a thorny bush, which momentarily halted her drift but left her struggling to stay afloat. Witnesses immediately raised an alarm, prompting members of the village security force to act without hesitation.

Amogsiddh Pujari and Audusiddh Pujari, both part of the local security group, jumped into the river without regard for their own safety. They managed to pull Sumitra out of the dangerous waters and bring her to safety. Their bravery has been widely praised in the village, with locals calling them true heroes. The rescue has also drawn attention on social media after the video of the incident went viral.