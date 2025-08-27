Virar Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to 8

Virar Building Collapse News: The death toll in the Virar building collapse in Maharashtra’s Palghar district has risen to eight, IANS reported citing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Several others were seriously injured and admitted to various hospitals in the area and Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai. The NDRF team and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation fire brigade are working at the site.

The rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment in Narangi collapsed onto an adjacent vacant building around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Death toll in the Virar building collapse rises to 8: NDRF pic.twitter.com/HTm1V63maR — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

According to the PTI, Police arrested the builder of the building after Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a complaint. The building, constructed in 2012, had 50 flats. About 12 flats in the rear portion collapsed. For safety, neighboring buildings and chawls have been evacuated, and residents moved to secure locations. Temporary shelters have been set up at the local community temple, where food and other essential services are being provided to affected families.

Debris removal was initially delayed due to the congested location. Teams manually cleared rubble for several hours before machinery was brought in.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar visited the site to assess the rescue operations.

"As of now, debris clearance is still underway. For the first several hours, the debris had to be cleared manually by civic teams and two units of the NDRF. Now, the operation is being carried out with machinery and progressing on a war footing," VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves said as quoted by PTI. "All affected families have been temporarily housed at Chandansar Samajmandir. We are providing food, water, medical assistance, and other essential services," Gonsalves added.

(With inputs from agencies)