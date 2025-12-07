Virar Fire Incident: 35-Year-Old Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire; Two Injured

Mumbai: Flames engulfed an apartment in Mama Nagar Mama Nagar area of Virar East, causing widespread panic among locals. In this incident three people suffered burn injuries and one of them lost their life. This incident occurred on Saturday, December 7, 2025 around 12:30 am. Following the fire Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade was immediately informed and firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

According to FPJ Three people sustained burn injuries in the apartment fire. One of them, identified as Akhilesh Vishwakarma, died. The two others injured while attempting to rescue him were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Initial report state that deceased Akhilesh Vishwakarma, set himself on fire due to debt pressure. The other who injured were trying to save him. Following this accidental death (ADR) has been registered at the Virar Police Station.

Police are currently investigating the matter, said Senior Police Inspector Lalu Ture. Meanwhile, in a major development in the Virar building collapse investigation, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s (VVCMC) assistant municipal commissioner, Gilson Gonsalves, has been arrested. He was called in for questioning on Thursday evening and taken into custody around midnight.

According to the probe, both Gonsalves and fellow assistant municipal commissioner Subhash Jadhav were aware that Ramabai Apartment in Virar East was an unauthorised construction. Despite this, they failed to take action or register an FIR under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966.