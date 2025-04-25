Virar: Seven-Month-Old Baby Dies After Falling From 21st Floor in Palghar

A seven-month-old boy fell to his death from the 21st floor of a residential building in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district after he slipped from his mother's grasp. The incident took place in the Bolinj township. The police official said the mother was holding the baby in her arms when he reportedly slipped from her grasp while she was closing a door near an open window.

Vicky Sadane and Pooja Sadane live in Flat 2,104 on the 21st floor of a residential complex called Joy Ville. They had a seven-month-old baby. Around 3:15 pm on Wednesday, Pooja went to close the window while carrying the baby on her shoulder. Her foot slipped due to water near the window, causing her to lose balance. As a result, the baby fell from the 21st floor and died on the spot. The incident has left the Sadane family devastated.

The infant was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events. According to eyewitnesses, the mother collapsed on the floor screaming, and family members and neighbours rushed to the spot following the commotion.