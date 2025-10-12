‘Vote Chori & Numbers Worrying,’ Says Supriya Sule Ahead of Meeting with Election Commission

Maharashtra Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet State Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam on October 14. NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule stated that all parties from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Opposition would jointly meet the Election Commission. She mentioned that while they had always trusted the Commission and preferred not to question it, the recent developments related to alleged “vote theft” and irregular numbers had become a cause for concern.

Speaking about the Bihar Assembly elections, Sule said that her party would contest the polls with full commitment alongside the Congress and the RJD. She added that they were prepared to extend any support needed from Maharashtra and would also campaign in Bihar if invited. Regarding the chief ministerial candidate, she noted that the decision would be taken at the appropriate time and questioned whether the BJP had announced its own candidate yet.

