‘Vote Theft Has Been Caught and Now It’s Time...’: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Makes Sharp Remarks on BJP

Ganeshotsav pandals must pay Rs 15,000 if they fail to refill potholes dug for their structures in Mumbai. Responding to this Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised ruling party and said Ganesh pandals will not pay this fine. The potholes on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Konkan for Ganeshotsav are making it difficult for workers to travel. It is time to fine the government that cannot complete and repair these roles.

On the one hand, Uddhav Thackeray group is facing a major setback and the party is not showing signs of stopping its leakage. In Uddhav Thackeray claimed that in his presence BJP and NCP office bearers from Vidarbha and Mumbai joined the Thackeray group , after which Thackeray addressed the gathering at 'Matoshree',.

Uddhav Thackeray said ruling party came in power by stealing votes and this act has been caught. BJP is on verge of losing power Uddhav Thackeray stated that the public is observing the nation's events, alluding to the thwarted attempt by 300 MPs to reach the Election Commission and the subsequent arrests of opposition members. He believes the truth is emerging and the government's deception has been exposed, signaling the end of their power.

Also Read: MNS, Shiv Sena UBT to March from Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground in Nashik Demanding Probe Into Honeytrap Case

Corruption is rampant in Maharashtra

Corruption is rampant in Maharashtra. No action is taken against those who commit corruption. Because, a situation has been created where corruption does not matter to anyone. Even if we hang their corruption on the doorstep with evidence, no action will be taken against those ministers. So how much longer will we tolerate this? Two-three years ago, farmers were going to Delhi for their rights. But the central government put nails in their way. They put up big iron barriers. Uddhav Thackeray targeted the Mahayuti, saying that the MPs who have been elected by the people should not ask questions of the government. He said that he has taken the field with a pledge that he will continue to fight for the justice of the people.