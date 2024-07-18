Wagh Nakh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Historic Weapon, Returns to India from London, to be Displayed at Satara Museum from July 19

New Delhi, July 18: The 'Wagh Nakh' (Tiger Claw) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Mughal General Afzal Khan arrived in Mumbai from London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday, July 17.

The Tiger Claw will be kept at the Shivaji Museum in Satara in a grand ceremony that will be presided over by Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the same day. Last year, in October, Maharashtra Ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Uday Samant signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with London's Victoria and Albert Museum to bring back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' to India for a period of three years.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the 'Wagh Nakh' will be kept at a museum so that people can get a chance to witness it. Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with all his wisdom, killed Afzal Khan with the help of 'Wagh Nakh'. We are celebrating 350 years since the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A lot of programmes will be held in Maharashtra. We will be giving a chance to the people to witness the 'Wagh Nakh' by displaying it in the museum."

"As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh in all the districts of Maharashtra, which we had earlier thought; instead, we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit," he added.

He further mentioned that 'Wagh Nakh' ( the Tiger Claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill the general of Bijapur Sultanate, Afzal Khan, in 1659) is not just a normal thing for the people of the state but a "symbol of faith".

The display is part of the celebration of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The choice of Satara Museum to host the Wagh Nakh also has significance. Chhatrapati Shivaji killed Afzal Khan at the foot of Pratapgarh fort in Satara. The victory of `Pratapgarh symbolises Shivaji's bravery and reputation as a military leader.

(With Inputs from ANI)