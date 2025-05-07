“War Is Not the Answer to Terrorist Attack”: Raj Thackeray's First Reaction After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Army launched a powerful response by conducting airstrikes at nine locations in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. The move has sparked widespread political reactions across the country. While the opposition parties largely praised the Indian Army's swift and decisive action, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray offered a different perspective. He said When the attack took place in Pahalgam, the first tweet I had made was that we should teach the terrorists involved a lesson and take action that will be remembered by their future generations. But war is not the answer to a terrorist attack. The twin towers were demolished in America. They attacked the Pentagon, so America did not go and wage war. They killed those terrorists, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray questioned the need for warlike displays and mock drills, especially considering Pakistan's already fragile state. He emphasized the importance of introspection and asked why the initial security lapses occurred that allowed the terrorist attack in the first place. He criticized the lack of security measures at popular tourist destinations and stressed the need for comprehensive combing operations to find the perpetrators, arguing that air strikes and misleading the public were not the answer. He dismissed the significance of naming operations, focusing instead on the necessity of effective action.

You have not yet found the terrorists who carried out that attack. Why was there no security system where thousands of tourists go? These questions are more important. It is necessary to find them by combing operations in our country. There is no alternative to air strikes, misleading people to different places, and waging war, Raj Thackeray clarified. Also, giving the name Operation Sindoor does not raise any issue of emotions. The question is what steps are you taking and there was no need to do all the programs that have been done for so long, Raj Thackeray said.

Post Pahalgam Attack PM Modi Went For events

The second thing is that the government's mistakes must be shown to you. At the time when all this happened, the Prime Minister was in Saudi Arabia. He cut short his tour and returned and went to Bihar for campaigning. I don't think there was a need to go there. After that, he went to Kerala. There he inaugurated Adani's port. Then they came there for the film industry. If the situation was so serious, these things could have been avoided. Then they would have done mock drills, air strikes, this is not the answer to these things, said Raj Thackeray.

Perpetrators of this attack must be found

The terrorists who carried out this attack need to be found and dealt with. Instead of doing mock drills across the country, a combing operation should be carried out across the country. The police force and security agencies of our country know everything. I would like to praise the police force of Mumbai, Maharashtra, that they know all these things. Today, the problems in our country do not end and we are facing a war. This is not right. Today, drugs are being found at every corner, where do these drugs come from, why are they coming, you need to go into the depths of these things. Young children have started taking drugs. How do drugs reach schools and colleges, these questions are important now. War is not the answer, Raj Thackeray mentioned.