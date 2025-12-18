Wardha: 14-Year-Old Student Killed After Truck Hits Her Bicycle on Arvi–Amravati Road
A 14-year-old student on her way to tuition class died after a truck hit her bicycle in Maharashtra’s Wardha district. The accident took place on the Arvi-Amravati road on Wednesday afternoon, December 17.
Vibhuti Daga, a Class 9 student, was going to her tuition class at Dharma Kata when a truck crashed into her cycle, killing her on the spot.
The truck driver has been arrested and further investigation is underway. Dagai Road was a resident of Wathoda Rehabilitation in Arvi and was going to Sainagar for tuition on a bicycle.