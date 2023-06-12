Wardha: Couple killed, driver and children injured in car accident on Samruddhi Highway

The car driver lost control of the steering wheel, resulting in the vehicle colliding directly with the road divider beneath the bridge. Unfortunately, the accident resulted in the death of a couple who were in the car, while the driver and two children sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred on June 11 near Pulgaon on the Samruddhi Highway, which stretches from Yelakeli. The deceased individuals have been identified as Priyaranjan Kumar Gohit (aged 37) and Soni Priyaranjan Gohit (aged 35). The injured individuals have been identified as driver Pendukar Indrakumar Baid, Sanvi Gohit (aged 8), and Yikshit Gohit (aged 4).

As per the available information, Priyaranjan Kumar Gohit originally hails from Madhubani district in Bihar but was working in Pune. He, along with four other occupants, was travelling to Mumbai in a car. Tragically, the driver, Pendukar Baid, lost control of the speeding car when he dozed off, causing it to collide directly with the road divider. All five individuals in the car sustained severe injuries. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Sawangi, where, unfortunately, two of them could not survive their injuries. The Sawangi police have filed an accidental death case against the car's driver, according to authorities.