Wardha: Man sexually assaults 14-year-old girl, arrested

The incident took place at Samudrapur in Wardha where a minor girl was sexually assaulted in her house. Police have registered a case in this regard and the accused has been arrested. While the 14-year-old victim was alone in the house, accused Pankaj Niranjan Nindekar entered the victim's house and forcibly tortured her. Accused Pankaj threatened to kill her when the victim shouted. After the victim told the family about this, the family reached the police station directly and lodged a complaint. Police immediately registered a case and arrested accused Pankaj Nindekar. Samudrapur police are conducting further investigation.