Warishe Murder Case: Attack on Warishe was pre-planned, not an accident; Accused confesses

Rajapur-based journalist Shashikant Warishe died a suspicious death. He was then allegedly murdered. Opposition parties have taken up the matter well, and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an SIT probe into the matter. Meanwhile, a big revelation has come to the fore in the case.

Pandharinath Amberkar, a suspected accused in The Warihse's death case, is currently in police custody. Now Amberkar has admitted that the attack on Warishe was pre-planned.

Meanwhile, an 11-member SIT was formed to probe journalist Shashikant Warishe's murder. The investigation will be headed by deputy superintendent of police Sadashiv Waghmare. This was informed by Ratnagiri SP Dhananjay Kulkarni. Meanwhile, Amberkar was produced before the Rajapur court on Tuesday, and the court remanded him in police custody for two more days.

The Rajapur police who arrested Amberkar registered a murder case against him on Wednesday. Amberkar was initially booked under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Indian Express reported An officer said that Amberkar has confessed to the crime. "Amberkar has confessed that it was a pre-planned act. We have got his bank account as well as call record details. We are scrutinising the same to ascertain if more people were involved in the act."

He added, "We have also got information about previous cases and complaints filed against the accused. He has a criminal record… threatening and assaulting anti-refinery activists since he was a refinery supporter and would work to facilitate land acquisition for the project. We are looking into these previous cases and complaints."