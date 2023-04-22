Washim: Car catches fire and burns down in front of department office

On April 22, a car parked in front of the public works department office in an area caught fire at around 2:35 pm. The fire quickly spread and caused significant damage to the vehicle. According to sources, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the car's wiring.

It has been reported that a Swift Dzire parked in front of the construction department office in the city caught fire at around noon. The fire quickly escalated and caused significant damage to the vehicle, with more than half of it being destroyed.

The fire brigade from Washim City Council responded promptly to the incident and successfully brought the raging fire under control.