Washim: Clash between two Jain groups at Shirpur Templ, four injured

On Friday, soon after the Shirpur Jain Temple in Maharashtra's Washim district opened, two Jain groups clashed. During the clash between the two groups outside the temple's entrance, four people were injured, including two women. The fight began when one group was denied entry into the temple by the other.

The Supreme Court ordered the temple to reopen after it had been closed for 42 years due to a dispute between two Jains sects. However, as soon as the temple was opened, the same old controversy resurfaced, heating up the atmosphere around the temple.

The dispute over the right to the temple idol had been ongoing for decades, resulting in the temple being closed for over four decades. Despite the Supreme Court's decision to open the temple, tensions rose between the Digambar and Shwetambara sects when the former entered the temple and had darshan, causing protests from the latter stated a report in ABP Maza.

While the temple remained open for five days, the question now arises as to whether it will be closed again due to the coating process. The citizens of the village are calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing dispute, with some suggesting that the administration should take over the temple and keep it open for darshan if the two sects cannot come to a resolution through mediation.