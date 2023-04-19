Washim: Drivers with unpaid fines summoned to appear before Lok Adalat

Drivers who violate traffic rules are fined through online channels, but some fail to pay these fines, resulting in pending amounts. To recover these amounts, cases are being sent to Lok Adalat. The Washim city branch, for instance, has summoned about 200 people with pending fines amounting to lakhs.

The District Legal Services Authority conducts the National Lok Adalat periodically to resolve pending cases, including those involving penalties for traffic rule violations. The traffic branch is responsible for bringing such cases to the Lok Adalat for settlement. Mobile phone messages are being sent to remind drivers with pending fines to pay them or attend the Lok Adalat.

Police are taking action against those who violate traffic rules and increasing the number of fines. Despite this, many fines remain unpaid, leading the police to launch a special drive to inform those with outstanding fines. Despite these efforts, some drivers are still unwilling to pay. As a result, notices have been sent to those who have not paid their fines, instructing them to appear before the Lok Adalat on April 30 and settle their outstanding payments.

Complaints have been raised by some individuals regarding the incorrect issuance of challans. To address this issue, efforts are being made to find a solution. Additionally, the recovery of pending fines is being expedited through Lok Adalat. To settle the outstanding fines, drivers are advised to use the Maha Traffic app or visit the Washim City traffic branch office in person.

Notices have been issued to those who have pending fines and they have been given an opportunity to pay the fine before the Lok Adalat. Failure to comply within this deadline will require a mandatory appearance at the Lok Adalat. If a resolution is not found, further action will be taken as per court orders.