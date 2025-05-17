Washim: Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in Wooden Shops at Shirpur Jain Bus Stand in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at the Shirpur Jain bus stand in Washim district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, May 17. The blaze engulfed four old wooden shops and caused heavy property losses. Four gas cylinders stored in the shops ignited the blaze, intensifying the fire and spreading panic in the area.

Fire in Wooden Shops

Washim, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in four old wooden shops at Shirpur Jain bus stand, destroying property and causing heavy losses. Four gas cylinders exploded. The cause remains unknown. Firefighters are using water from a local well to control it pic.twitter.com/gGeSpXwDio — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

Firefighters rushed to the scene and struggled to douse the blaze as there was a shortage of water. However, they resorted to drawing supplies from a nearby well to battle the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire destroyed all four shops, reducing valuable goods and property to ashes. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the incident began.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the financial losses for the affected shop owners are believed to be significant.