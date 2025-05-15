Washim Rains: Tur, Turmeric Crops Damaged as Downpour Continues for 4th Day; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts In Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall has lashed Washim district for the fourth day, soaking tur and turmeric crops in the Manora market yard in Washim district of Maharashtra on Thursday, May 15. Continued unseasonal rainfall caused significant losses to local farmers. The downpours, which began earlier this week, have resulted in waterlogging in several places, including a farm field, which raised concerns about crop quality and yield, particularly for those ready for harvest.

However, the rainfall has also brought some relief. Improved soil moisture is expected to benefit upcoming Kharif sowing, and residents have welcomed the respite from the recent spell of intense heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country for the next three days. The administration has urged everyone to take appropriate safety precautions in view of the possible weather conditions.

The southwest monsoon has arrived in some parts of the southern Bay of Bengal, the southern Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and the northern Andaman Sea. Meanwhile, a very strong cyclonic storm, Cyclone Shakti, is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 28.

A low-pressure area is also expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal between May 16 and 18, which may lead to the formation of this cyclonic storm. Pre-monsoon thunderstorms are likely in Karnataka, with light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning in some areas. The public, especially farmers, are advised to take necessary precautions.