Watch: 10-year-old girl attacks chain snatcher in Pune, saves grandmother

A 10-year-old girl from the Pune district of Maharashtra took on a chain snatcher and managed to save her grandmother's jewellery. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The incident happened when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was walking down a footpath with her granddaughters while going back home to the Model colony at Shivajinagar in Pune.

A young man came on a two-wheeler and asked for an address. Suddenly, he tried to pull the gold chain from Lata Ghag's neck.

The 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag immediately intervened and started attacking the chain snatcher's face. She repeatedly hit his face while her grandmother did the same forcing the thief to flee the spot.