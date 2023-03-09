Watch: 10-year-old girl attacks chain snatcher in Pune, saves grandmother
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2023 02:52 PM 2023-03-09T14:52:58+5:30 2023-03-09T14:55:45+5:30
A 10-year-old girl from the Pune district of Maharashtra took on a chain snatcher and managed to save her grandmother's jewellery. The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera.
The incident happened when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was walking down a footpath with her granddaughters while going back home to the Model colony at Shivajinagar in Pune.
A young man came on a two-wheeler and asked for an address. Suddenly, he tried to pull the gold chain from Lata Ghag's neck.
The 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag immediately intervened and started attacking the chain snatcher's face. She repeatedly hit his face while her grandmother did the same forcing the thief to flee the spot.