Watch: Ajit Pawar silences party worker pleading with Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar, a prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party, is well-known for his direct and unambiguous communication style in public. Recently, a video of him admonishing a party worker who was pleading with Sharad Pawar following his resignation announcement has gone viral on the internet.

At an event held in the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation centre on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar declared his resignation from the role of President of the Nationalist Congress Party. Shortly after the announcement was made, NCP leaders and workers surrounded Pawar on the stage, urging him to reconsider his decision and withdraw his resignation. Everyone present on the stage was seen pleading with him to do so.

As this was happening, a party worker on the stage approached Sharad Pawar with folded hands and implored him to withdraw his resignation, stating that they did not desire any power or position but only wanted him to remain their leader. In response, an enraged Ajit Pawar silenced the worker by saying, "Chup baith naa."

Ajit Pawar appealed to the party workers to respect Sharad Pawar's decision to resign due to his age and health. He emphasized that the party will always have his guidance and support. Ajit Pawar also stated that the NCP will pass on leadership to the younger generation and will fully support the new leader.