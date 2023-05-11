Watch: Ambadas Danve calls for Shinde and Fadnavis to step down after SC ruling

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, called for the resignation of Shinde and Fadnavis based on a moral standpoint after the Supreme Court ruling indicated that the state government was operating illegally.

Ambadas Danve pointed out that previously, the former Chief Minister Shivaji Patil Nilangekar resigned from his position due to mere allegations. However, with the recent verdict from the Supreme Court, it is now evident that the current government is operating illegally. Therefore, Danve demanded both Shinde and Fadnavis to step down from their positions immediately.

He further questioned the morality of clinging to power despite the government being deemed illegal and emphasized that the government should prioritize the interests of the people over their own personal ambitions. In conclusion, he asked how the government can justify holding onto their positions when everything they do is illegal.

He also expressed his belief that the Election Commission was likely aware of all the outcomes and would take subsequent decisions accordingly. Furthermore, Danve expressed optimism that the Speaker would fulfill his obligations in compliance with the law.