Watch: Baramati gathers to welcome Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with flowers and enthusiastic chants

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar received a warm reception in Baramati on Saturday (December 26), marked by enthusiastic chants of 'Ajit Dada Zindabad'. The event saw JCB buckets showered with marigolds and rose petals upon him at various locations. Specifically arranged machines were employed to cascade flowers onto Pawar, with cranes adorning him with garlands weighing around 500 kg.

Pawar's procession commenced with an open jeep accompanied by a band and drummers. Upon reaching Kasba in the city, he paid respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park before the procession proceeded. Party members utilized the flower-showering machines to extend floral greetings. The traditional sounds of instruments and DJs further welcomed Pawar during the procession. Notably, Baramati echoed with the spirit of 'Ajit dada' throughout the day.